Eko OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Dinjith Ayyathan’s Mystery-Thriller
A small film made on a modest ₹5 crore budget has turned into a massive hit, earning huge profits and winning audience hearts. Fans are now eagerly waiting to know its OTT release details.
Malayalam films are captivating audiences..
Malayalam cinema continues its rise, fueled by OTT platforms. Strong storytelling and stellar performances are winning audiences nationwide. The latest example is Eko, a low-budget film that has turned into a major hit, proving the industry’s growing appeal beyond Kerala.
Eko movie becomes a blockbuster hit..
Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, Eko features Sandeep Vineeth and Naren. Made on a modest ₹5 crore budget, the film earned over ₹50 crores and received rave reviews right from its very first show.
When and where will Eko be released on OTT?
Following its theatrical success, Eko is set for OTT release. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, and the film will be available to watch starting December 31, continuing Malayalam cinema’s impressive streak.
With a fantastic story and screenplay..
The story follows a group searching for a suspect in a hilly forest, uncovering hidden secrets. This mystery-thriller is expected to be a hit with OTT viewers on Netflix.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.