Jasmine Bhasin posted an adorable video for boyfriend Aly Goni's birthday. In a heartfelt note, she wrote about their 'roller coaster' journey and wished for him to achieve his dreams, whether they are together or apart. Aly reacted affectionately.

Jasmine Bhasin's Heartfelt Birthday Post

In a heartfelt gesture of love and admiration, actor Jasmine Bhasin has dedicated a special birthday post to her boyfriend and fellow actor Aly Goni. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmine shared an adorable video, consisting of pictures of Aly and her along with candid videos from their vacations and casual outings. "When I met you, you were a 27-year-old boy with dreams, ambitions, love, and boundless kindness. Watching you become the man you are today fills me with awe Aly. Honestly yes,it's been a roller coaster, but one thing never changes is my love for you," Jasmine wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jasmine also shared her "only wish" for Aly Goni, emphasising that regardless of whether they are together or apart, she wants him to fulfill his dreams. "I remember that first moment, as if it was platonic at first sight, and fell in love with you all over again. Whether we're together or apart, my only wish is that you always keep smiling, shining, and turning your dreams into reality because I know and you mention it always that nothings more bigger or important for you than your dreams to come true!! Happy birthday @alygoni," she added.

Celebrities React to the Post

Reacting to the post, Aly affectionately wrote, "Thankkkk youuuu my jasss. tu saath hai toh sab alright." Sussanne Khan also commented on the post, "god bless u both w abundance." Birthday wishes also poured in from his friends and colleagues from the industry, including Nia Sharma, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Sana Makbul, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Mahhi Vij, Krushna Abhishek, Munawar Faruqui, and Nikki Tamboli among others.

A Look at Aly Goni's Career

Aly started his career by participating in the reality show MTV's Splitsvilla 5' and rose to fame after playing Romesh Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. Later, he also acted in 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Dhhai Kilo Prem', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', 'Naagin 3'. Aly is currently seen on the popular cooking reality show 'Laughter Chefs'. (ANI)