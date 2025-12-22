Revolver Rita to Naagin 7: Top OTT Movies and Series You Must Watch This Week
This week’s OTT lineup from December 22–28, 2025, brings an exciting mix of dramas, thrillers, and supernatural series. Platforms like Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, and Sun NXT offer fresh content for every viewer.
This Week OTT Releases
A fresh lineup of movies and web series is streaming on major OTT platforms from December 22 to 28, 2025. This week’s releases feature engaging dramas, gripping thrillers, and diverse content for all audiences across Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and Zee5.
Releases on Jio Hotstar
Jio Hotstar’s latest releases include Amadeus, a historical drama centered on Mozart; Copenhagen Test, a gripping spy thriller; Naagin 7, the popular supernatural series; and Nobody 2, an action-packed sequel promising high-octane entertainment for viewers.
Releases on Netflix
Netflix’s new releases include Andhra King Taluka, a Telugu drama; Revolver Rita, a dark comedy starring Keerthy Suresh; and the concluding episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, delivering suspense, laughter, and drama for a wide range of viewers.
Releases on Zee5
On Zee5, viewers can catch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic thriller; Middle Class, a heartwarming family drama; and Ronkini Bhavan, a chilling Bengali horror series, offering a mix of romance, emotion, and spine-tingling suspense.
Releases on Sun NXT
On Sun NXT, two new releases are set for December 25, 2025: Ithiri Neram, an emotional Malayalam drama, and Nidhiyum Bhoothavum, a gripping rural mystery thriller, offering viewers a mix of heartfelt storytelling and suspenseful intrigue.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.