Celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday by streaming his most iconic films on OTT, from action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas that showcase his versatility and mass appeal. These eight must-watch movies are perfect for fans.

Salman Khan's birthday is well-suited for celebrating the Bollywood icon by taking a look at some of his really iconic films. With the OTT platforms becoming so accessible, catching up with Salman's blockbusters has been a piece of cake. To pay respect to the superstar's legacy, here is a list of eight films that you ought to stream.

8 Salman Khan Movies to Binge-Watch on OTT for His Birthday

1. Dabangg (2010)

Dabangg introduced fans to the charismatic cop Chulbul Pandey. Action, drama, and unforgettable dialogues come together in one of the most favorite Salman films.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai is all about high-voltage action and thrill, making it prime watching with Salman in a heroic role, complemented by sequences that are equally heart-pumping and emotional.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

The film features a beautiful tale of humanity and kindness, aptly showcasing Salman as an emotionally connecting actor, making it a must-watch on OTT.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Kick (2014)

Kick is a high-octane action flick with catchy tunes that are nothing less than a rollercoaster ride which fits Salman’s mass appeal to perfection.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

A classic family entertainer, this movie emphasizes love, relationships, and festivities; thus, it remains a timeless choice for bingeing on his birthday.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Ready (2011)

A complete mass entertainer in comedy, romance, and action, Ready portrays Salman as the charm personified, with impeccable comic timing, just right for a lazy watch.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Wanted (2009)

Massive action for a true mass action hero, Wanted cemented Salman as a hero. It is full of gripping sequences and an engaging story that keeps audiences glued.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. Sultan (2016)

The sports drama tells the story of the rise of a wrestler, mixing determination, emotional struggles, and victory, thus presenting a versatile side of Salman.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Complete with thrillers, drama, and everything else, these eight films present a wonderful way to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday. Watching these on OTT allows the fans to relive moments, dialogues, and performances which made for truly iconic stardom of one of Bollywood's best superstars.