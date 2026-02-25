Actor-singer Manjari Fadnnis reflects on her musical family background and her entry into films through a singing reality show. She also discusses her new song 'Roko Na', a track about cherishing moments and the importance of self-love.

A Musical Upbringing

Actor-singer Manjari Fadnnis, who has come a long way in the film industry, with a humble beginning to winning hearts with 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na', is also known for working across wide range of genres. Manjari Fadnnis, in a conversation with ANI, recalled how she got into music from a very young age. "My grandma was a classical music teacher, and my mom used to sing, my aunt also used to sing. Everybody in my mom's family is very musically inclined. In my life, singing has always been in every school. Acting came into my life much later, when I was 14. My entry in the film industry was through a singing reality show," she said.

She also learned classical music for several years.

'Roko Na': A Song for Priceless Moments

Manjari went on to speak about her Valentine's Day song release, 'Roko Na', dedicated to all those unforgettable and priceless moments.

Speaking to ANI, Manjari expressed delight on receiving a positive response to the song 'Roko Na' and shared, "It was a very simple collaboration that I did with my friends. Abbas Syed is a very good friend of mine. He is an actor and he composes music. One of our friends Rohhit Tiwari gave the lyrics. I loved the song when I heard it for the first time."

Explaining the message of the song, added, "It talks about the moments in our life that we don't want to stop. I found it very soothing, and I definitely wanted to be a part of it." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis 🇮🇳 (@manjarifadnis)

More Than Just a Love Song

Manjari explained how 'Roko Na' isn't just a simple love song, but holds a much deeper meaning. "I agree that the song Roko Na is written like a love song but it is also for the single individuals. I believe that self-love is one of the most important forms of love. Even a single person can hear the song and imagine those beautiful moments from their lives," she said.

Sung by Manjari Fadnnis and Abbas Syed, 'Roko Na' was released on February 13, 2026. (ANI)