Dulquer Salmaan in Fresh Trouble: Cops are now involved after a complaint was filed about a young woman who was allegedly lured with a movie role offer from Wayfarer Films and then harassed
A woman accused associate director Dhinil Babu of sexual harassment, claiming he used Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films' name. The company has since filed a complaint against Babu, denying any connection.
He allegedly tried to sexually harass her with the promise of a movie role. Based on her complaint, the Ernakulam South police have registered a case and begun their investigation. Wayfarer Films has also filed a complaint against Dhinil Babu for misusing their name.
Wayfarer Films clarified that casting calls are only posted on their official social media pages. They warned the public against fake calls and reiterated they have no link to Dhinil Babu.
The woman said Dhinil Babu invited her to discuss a role in a new Wayfarer film. He asked her to meet at a building near their office. She claims he then tried to sexually assault her and has released a voice recording as proof. Police are now investigating.