Dua Lipa's love life has often attracted public interest over the years. Before finding lasting happiness with Callum Turner, the singer was linked to several notable figures in the entertainment industry. She briefly dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras in 2023 and previously enjoyed a high-profile relationship with model Anwar Hadid from 2019 to 2021. Before that, she had an on-and-off romance with British model and chef Isaac Carew between 2015 and 2019. She was also romantically linked to LANY frontman Paul Klein in 2017, a relationship that later inspired several songs on his album Malibu Nights. Over the years, she was occasionally linked to celebrities such as Jack Harlow and Trevor Noah, though those reports were largely considered brief or platonic.

Her relationship with Callum Turner began in January 2024 after the pair met in Los Angeles. Bonding over drinks and a shared love of reading, they quickly developed a strong connection. As their romance blossomed, they became regular fixtures at major public events, including Glastonbury and the 2025 Met Gala. Turner proposed in 2025, and the couple quietly enjoyed their engagement before officially marrying in an intimate London ceremony. Their relationship has been widely admired for balancing public appearances with a commitment to privacy, making them one of the most beloved celebrity couples today.