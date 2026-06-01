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Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Private London Wedding Before Sicily Celebration; Know Singer's Relationship History
Dua Lipa has officially married British actor Callum Turner in private London ceremony, surprising fans who expected couple to tie the knot during lavish celebration in Sicily. Check out singer's relationship timeline, her marriage to Callum Turner
A Private London Wedding Takes Fans by Surprise
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially husband and wife. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in a low-key civil ceremony at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall, choosing an intimate celebration over the grand destination wedding many had anticipated.
The ceremony was attended by a close circle of family and friends, allowing the couple to celebrate the milestone away from the intense spotlight that often follows them. Photos from the event showed the newlyweds smiling as they walked out of the venue while guests showered them with flower petals, creating a picture-perfect moment that quickly spread across social media.
Elegant Wedding Style Wins Over Fans
Dua Lipa showcased her signature fashion sense on her wedding day, opting for a chic white skirt suit paired with a matching hat. The contemporary bridal look struck the perfect balance between sophistication and modern elegance.
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Callum Turner complemented his bride in a tailored navy suit, creating a timeless and refined appearance. Together, the pair looked effortlessly stylish, further fueling fans' admiration.
As photos from the ceremony surfaced online, social media users flooded platforms with congratulatory messages. Many praised the couple's chemistry and style, while others described them as the "hottest couple in the world." The images quickly went viral, becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the week.
A Star-Studded Sicily Celebration Still Awaits
Although the legal ceremony has already taken place, reports suggest that the celebrations are far from over. The newlyweds are expected to host a lavish multi-day wedding event in Sicily, where a larger gathering of friends, family and celebrity guests is anticipated.
The upcoming celebration is reportedly set to feature multiple events across several venues, creating a luxurious wedding experience. Several prominent names from the music and entertainment worlds are expected to attend, making it one of the most highly anticipated celebrity gatherings of the year.
For Dua and Callum, the Sicily event is expected to serve as a joyful continuation of their wedding celebrations, allowing them to share the occasion with a much wider circle of loved ones.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Relationship Journey
Dua Lipa's love life has often attracted public interest over the years. Before finding lasting happiness with Callum Turner, the singer was linked to several notable figures in the entertainment industry. She briefly dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras in 2023 and previously enjoyed a high-profile relationship with model Anwar Hadid from 2019 to 2021. Before that, she had an on-and-off romance with British model and chef Isaac Carew between 2015 and 2019. She was also romantically linked to LANY frontman Paul Klein in 2017, a relationship that later inspired several songs on his album Malibu Nights. Over the years, she was occasionally linked to celebrities such as Jack Harlow and Trevor Noah, though those reports were largely considered brief or platonic.
Her relationship with Callum Turner began in January 2024 after the pair met in Los Angeles. Bonding over drinks and a shared love of reading, they quickly developed a strong connection. As their romance blossomed, they became regular fixtures at major public events, including Glastonbury and the 2025 Met Gala. Turner proposed in 2025, and the couple quietly enjoyed their engagement before officially marrying in an intimate London ceremony. Their relationship has been widely admired for balancing public appearances with a commitment to privacy, making them one of the most beloved celebrity couples today.
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