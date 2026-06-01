Amy Sedaris fondly recalled working with Jennifer Lopez on 'Maid in Manhattan,' noting JLo would hum or sing between takes. The actors have reunited for the Netflix comedy 'Office Romance,' prompting Sedaris to look back on their first film together.

Actor and comedian Amy Sedaris has fondly recalled working with Jennifer Lopez on the 2002 romantic comedy 'Maid in Manhattan,' saying the singer-actor was often "humming or singing" between takes during filming, according to People.

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More than two decades after starring together in the hit film, Sedaris and Lopez have reunited for Netflix's upcoming workplace comedy 'Office Romance'. Speaking at the world premiere of 'Office Romance', Sedaris reflected on reconnecting with Lopez and the memories that resurfaced from their time working on 'Maid in Manhattan'.

'Maid in Manhattan' Memories

"Singers sing. So between takes, she'd be humming or singing," Sedaris said while recalling Lopez's presence on set, according to People.

Released in December 2002, 'Maid in Manhattan' starred Lopez opposite Ralph Fiennes in a romantic comedy about a hotel maid whose life changes after an unexpected encounter with a wealthy politician, according to People. The film also featured Natasha Richardson, Stanley Tucci, Bob Hoskins and Sedaris in supporting roles.

Looking back on the project, Sedaris said the film remains particularly memorable because of a difficult personal period she was navigating at the time. The actor shared that she was grieving the loss of her first pet rabbit during the shoot, but still remembers the experience as a positive one.

"I really had a great experience on that movie," Sedaris said. "So it was a fun movie to work on because I was grieving. You know what I mean?" she added.

Sedaris also joked about another detail she remembers from the early 2000s production. "I had a really hot tan during that movie. I really wish I had one now," she quipped, according to People.

Reunion for 'Office Romance'

Now, Sedaris and Lopez are set to share screen space once again in Office Romance, which also stars Brett Goldstein. Although Sedaris described her role in the film as relatively small, she said she was happy to be part of the project and to reunite with Lopez after so many years.

"I like doing things, you get a small part. You get in, you get out, but it was good to see her again," Sedaris said.

Praising Lopez's performance in the upcoming comedy, she added, "I hear she's really good in the movie. I haven't seen it yet. But the days I was there and she was working, it looked like real and funny and I can't wait to see it," according to People.

Office Romance is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 5. (ANI)