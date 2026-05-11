Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung. The singer alleges the company used a copyrighted photo of her on its television packaging without permission, constituting copyright infringement and a violation of her right of publicity.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has a $15 million lawsuit against electronics giant Samsung, alleging that the company used her image on television packaging without authorisation.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit was filed on Friday in the Central District of California. The Grammy-winning singer has accused Samsung of "copyright infringement, trademark infringement and violation of her right of publicity" for allegedly using her photo to promote and sell televisions.

Details of the Complaint

As per the complaint, Dua Lipa claimed that a backstage picture of her taken during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2024 was used on the packaging of several Samsung television models beginning in 2025. The singer stated that she owns the copyright to the image in question.

The lawsuit alleged that Samsung used the photograph prominently on the front side of television boxes without obtaining permission from the singer or compensating her for the use of the image.

"Recognizing Ms. Lipa's notoriety and goodwill, Samsung used a copyrighted image of Ms. Lipa without authority or license and prominently featured it on the front of cardboard boxes containing Samsung-manufactured televisions for retail sale," the suit stated, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Dua Lipa also claimed that the company continued using her image even after demands were made to stop it. The complaint called Samsung's response "dismissive and callous."

According to the publication, the lawsuit also argued that consumers may have been led to believe that Dua Lipa had officially endorsed Samsung televisions due to the use of her image on product packaging. The complaint additionally cited several social media comments from users who allegedly assumed the singer was associated with the campaign.

The singer's legal representatives further stated that Dua Lipa "did not allow and would not have allowed this use" of her image and maintained that she had no involvement, approval, or creative control over the alleged promotional campaign.

About Dua Lipa

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa remains one of the most prominent global pop stars in the music industry. She is widely known for chart-topping songs such as 'Levitating', 'Don't Start Now', and 'Dance The Night'. The singer has earned multiple international accolades, including Grammy Awards, and continues to enjoy a strong global fan following.