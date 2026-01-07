Drishyam 3 Update: Mohanlal’s Thriller Wraps Shoot, Set for April 2026 Release
Superstars Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn are both working on Drishyam 3. With Mohanlal’s release date now announced, speculation is rising that Ajay’s version, scheduled later, might face box office challenges.
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Shooting Wrapped
South superstar Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has completed filming, generating excitement among fans. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film promises a gripping continuation of the beloved franchise. Audiences are eagerly awaiting updates on the release, anticipating another thrilling and suspense-filled chapter with Mohanlal reprising his iconic role.
Release Date Confirmed for April 2026
Director Jeethu Joseph recently revealed that Drishyam 3 will hit theaters in April 2026. This announcement has thrilled fans of the series, as anticipation builds for the story’s next twist. The April release positions the film strategically before the summer blockbuster season begins.
New Twists in Part Three
During the launch, Jeethu Joseph hinted that Drishyam 3 will offer something entirely new. He promised that the story will differ significantly from the first two films while maintaining the suspenseful elements that fans love, making it an unmissable cinematic experience.
Star Cast Returns
Mohanlal will reprise his role, joined by Meena and Anisba Hassan. The familiar cast ensures continuity while the new narrative promises fresh challenges and suspense. Fans are excited to see the chemistry of the original characters as the story takes unexpected turns.
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 Release Later
Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is scheduled for October 2, seven months after Mohanlal’s release. Though the films share a title, Ajay’s version is a completely new story, so the South release may not directly impact its box office, though comparisons are inevitable.
Ajay Devgn Film Shooting in Goa
The Hindi Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Jaideep Ahlawat, is currently being filmed in Goa. Shooting will continue until February, promising a fresh take on the thriller franchise. Audiences are eager to see how the new cast and story unfold.
