‘Highly Unprofessional...', Producer Slams Akshaye Khanna Over Drishyam 3 Exit
Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit from Drishyam 3 has sparked controversy, with producer Kumar Mangat Pathak expressing shock and disappointment over the actor’s last-minute withdrawal and alleged lack of communication
Sudden Exit Just Days Before Shooting Left Makers Stranded
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that Akshaye Khanna exited Drishyam 3 abruptly, barely 12 days before the film was scheduled to go on floors. According to him, all formalities had already been completed — including contract signing, fee finalisation after multiple renegotiations, and even payment for the actor’s costumes. The producer said he was taken aback when Khanna informed him via a text message that he would no longer be part of the project, offering only a vague assurance of working together in the future. What added to the shock was the actor’s complete lack of response afterward, as he stopped answering calls and messages altogether.
Producer Calls the Move Unprofessional Despite Long Association
Kumar Mangat Pathak openly criticised Akshaye Khanna’s conduct, stating that while he was aware of the actor’s tendency to go incommunicado, this particular incident crossed professional boundaries. He stressed that basic courtesy and communication were missing, especially given their 15-year-long association. The producer questioned why Khanna accepted the project and the money if he intended to walk out at such a critical stage. He also pointed out that Khanna had already anticipated the success of Dhurandhar and had factored that success into his remuneration for Drishyam 3, which made the exit even more puzzling.
Creative Differences and Past Behaviour Resurface
Further elaborating on the fallout, Kumar Mangat Pathak shared that one of the disagreements revolved around Akshaye Khanna’s insistence on wearing a wig for the film. Director Abhishek Pathak reportedly explained that this would cause continuity issues, given that Drishyam 3 is a sequel. Beyond the immediate dispute, the producer revisited their earlier collaboration on Section 375, stating that Khanna’s unprofessional reputation had already been a concern back then. He claimed that despite warnings from industry insiders, he had backed the actor when he was struggling professionally. According to Pathak, Khanna’s resurgence and subsequent high-profile offers came only after Drishyam 2, making his exit from Drishyam 3 all the more disappointing.
