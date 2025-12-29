Image Credit : instagram

Further elaborating on the fallout, Kumar Mangat Pathak shared that one of the disagreements revolved around Akshaye Khanna’s insistence on wearing a wig for the film. Director Abhishek Pathak reportedly explained that this would cause continuity issues, given that Drishyam 3 is a sequel. Beyond the immediate dispute, the producer revisited their earlier collaboration on Section 375, stating that Khanna’s unprofessional reputation had already been a concern back then. He claimed that despite warnings from industry insiders, he had backed the actor when he was struggling professionally. According to Pathak, Khanna’s resurgence and subsequent high-profile offers came only after Drishyam 2, making his exit from Drishyam 3 all the more disappointing.