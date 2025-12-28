After Dhurandhar Villain Role, Akshaye Khanna Faces Legal Trouble Over Drishyam 3
The dispute between Akshaye Khanna, who appeared as a villain in 'Dhurandhar', and the makers of the upcoming film 'Drishyam 3' is escalating. The film's producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has sent a legal notice to Akshaye.
Akshaye Khanna left 'Drishyam 3' just 10 days before the shoot
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak says Akshaye Khanna left 'Drishyam 3' just 10 days before the shoot, despite loving the script and signing an agreement after receiving an advance.
Akshaye Khanna had this condition for 'Drishyam 3'
Pathak claims Khanna insisted on wearing a wig, a demand initially dropped but later brought back. After agreeing, Khanna backed out, saying he no longer wanted to be part of the film.
What else Kumar Mangat Pathak said about Akshaye Khanna
Pathak claims he revived Khanna's career with 'Section 375' and 'Drishyam 2' when no one would work with him, stating he was sitting at home for 3-4 years before these films.
Kumar Mangat Pathak's big claim about 'Dhurandhar'
Pathak argues that 'Dhurandhar' is a Ranveer Singh film and Akshaye's success in multi-starrers has gone to his head, claiming a solo film by him wouldn't even make 50 crores.
Kumar Mangat Pathak sent a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna
Due to losses from Khanna's behavior, Pathak has sent a legal notice and is taking legal action. He also confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye in 'Drishyam 3'.
