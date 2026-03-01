Doja Cat revealed her ongoing 'agonizing' struggle with borderline personality disorder, which she has likely had for years. The rapper also defended Chappell Roan and shared that she might have lipedema, a hereditary condition.

Doja Cat on 'Agonizing' BPD Struggle

Rapper and singer Doja Cat has opened up about her ongoing struggle with borderline personality disorder (BPD), describing the condition as "agonizing" in a candid social media video, according to E! News. The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, shared that she has likely been dealing with the mental health condition for years while reflecting on her personal journey and therapy.

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"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do to appear like everything is OK," Doja Cat said in a TikTok video. "And it caught up with me."

She explained that she has been struggling with BPD "probably forever," calling it a difficult and painful experience.

"It's an agonizing condition," she said, adding that she has been in therapy for years. "I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far and I still make mistakes, but it is an eight-year process of curing, treatment and healing," according to E! News.

Support for Chappell Roan

The singer discussed her mental health while defending fellow artist Chappell Roan, who has previously faced criticism for her tense interactions with paparazzi. Doja Cat clarified that she was not diagnosing Roan with BPD but said she understands why the singer sometimes appears uncomfortable during public appearances.

"I love that she can be uncomfortable comfortably in front of people and protect herself," Doja Cat said. "I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years--for most of my life--and to see her sit there, I love it," according to E! News.

She also expressed support for Roan standing up for herself when dealing with intrusive behavior. "Let her have an attitude, because I would love to have one as well," she added.

Reveals Possible Lipedema Diagnosis

Earlier this week, Doja Cat also revealed that she had an "epiphany" about a possible health condition while discussing her 2023 liposuction procedure. The singer said she believes she may have lipedema, a disorder that causes abnormal fat buildup, usually in the lower body.

"Lipedema runs in my family," she said in another TikTok video. "I always thought that it was cellulite," according to E! News.

She recalled being mocked for her thicker legs in the past and said she only recently realized the symptoms might be linked to the hereditary condition. "I had no clue, and nobody brought up lipedema to me," she said, according to E! News.