People are guessing that the makers decided to push 'Drishyam 3' because of the box office tsunami created by Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'. This is because Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Gabbar Singh', which released alongside 'Dhurandhar 2', suffered due to the clash. However, some reports also suggest that the ongoing tension in the Gulf region is the reason for the delay.

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