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'Dhurandhar 2' slows down on its first Monday

Ranveer Singh's spy action drama 'Dhurandhar 2' earned around ₹454.12 crore in its first weekend, with the Hindi version alone contributing ₹430 crore. It crossed the ₹100 crore mark on three of the four days. After the weekend, its collections dropped on the first Monday, but it still managed to earn over a half-century.