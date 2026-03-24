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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 5: First Monday Sees Slowdown Yet Outshines KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Records
After a record-breaking opening weekend, Dhurandhar The Revenge witnessed a drop on its first Monday but continued its strong run, surpassing KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) lifetime record with impressive overall box office collections.
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'Dhurandhar 2' slows down on its first Monday
Ranveer Singh's spy action drama 'Dhurandhar 2' earned around ₹454.12 crore in its first weekend, with the Hindi version alone contributing ₹430 crore. It crossed the ₹100 crore mark on three of the four days. After the weekend, its collections dropped on the first Monday, but it still managed to earn over a half-century.
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How much did 'Dhurandhar 2' earn on its fifth day?
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk.com, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' collected around ₹65 crore on its fifth day, which was its first Monday. The report says the Hindi belt contributed a massive ₹60 crore to this total.
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What is the 5-day collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
In just five days, 'Dhurandhar 2' has earned a massive ₹519.12 crore at the domestic box office. Its Hindi version alone has reached about ₹490 crore. With this, the film has officially surpassed the lifetime collection of Yash's pan-India blockbuster 'KGF Chapter 2' (Hindi), which had earned ₹434.70 crore.
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Dhurandhar 2 Day Wise Collection
- Premiere Shows: ₹43 crore
- Day 1: ₹102.55 crore
- Day 2: ₹80.72 crore
- Day 3: ₹113 crore
- Day 4: ₹114.85 crore
- Day 5: ₹65 crore*
Total Collection: ₹519.12 crore*
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What is the budget of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
Reports suggest that director Aditya Dhar made 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' on a budget of around ₹225 crore. This means the film has already delivered a return of over ₹294 crore, which is more than 130% of its production cost. In just five days, the film has earned a blockbuster status. Its worldwide collection has already crossed ₹825 crore.
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