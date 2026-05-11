5 5 Image Credit : Instagram

Esther Anil has been active in films since 2010

Esther Anil was born on August 27, 2001, in Wayanad, Kerala. She was just 9 when she debuted as a child artist in the 2010 Malayalam film 'Nallavan'. At 12, she joined the 'Drishyam' team in 2013. She has also been seen in the Telugu remake 'Drushyam' (parts 1 and 2) and the Tamil remake 'Papanasam'. In 2018, she hosted the TV singing reality show 'Top Singer'.