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Drishyam 3: Mohanlal’s On-Screen Daughters’ Real Ages Will Surprise You - Check Here
Mohanlal is returning as Georgekutty in the much-awaited ‘Drishyam 3’, releasing on May 21, 2026. While fans are excited for the thriller, many are also curious about the real ages of the actresses who play his daughters in the film.
Mohanlal's two daughters in 'Drishyam 3'
Who plays Anju George in 'Drishyam 3'?
Ansiba Hassan plays Georgekutty's (Mohanlal) elder daughter, Anju George. Her real age is 33. Ansiba was born on June 18, 1992, in Kozhikode, Kerala. She has been active in films since 2008. Her first movie was 'Innathe Chintha Vishayam' in 2008, five years before 'Drishyam' (2013), where she also played a schoolgirl.
Ansiba Hassan also tried her luck in 'Bigg Boss'
Who plays Anu, Mohanlal's daughter in 'Drishyam 3'?
Actress Esther Anil will be seen as Georgekutty's younger daughter, Anu George, in the Mohanlal starrer. She plays a school-going girl in the film, but in real life, she is 24 years old. Esther has worked not just in Malayalam but also in Tamil and Telugu films.
Esther Anil has been active in films since 2010
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