Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is already creating massive buzz ahead of release. With strong advance bookings in the US and worldwide pre-sales crossing Rs 2 crore, the film is setting early records and raising huge expectations among fans.

Fans are highly excited for the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3, which is still days away from its official release. Despite limited advance booking openings, the film has already started making headlines for its strong pre-release performance across global markets.

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Strong Advance Bookings Across Markets

The advance bookings for Drishyam 3 have shown an impressive start, with reports suggesting that the film has already collected over ₹2 crore worldwide. The huge demand reflects the popularity of the franchise and the massive fan following of Mohanlal, who continues to dominate Malayalam cinema.

US Response Breaks Early Records

The US market has responded particularly strongly. Reports say that 1000 tickets were sold within just 97 hours for the premiere shows scheduled on May 20. The film has also earned around $15,000 (₹14.16 lakh) from early pre-sales alone, making it one of the fastest Malayalam films to reach this milestone after L2: Empuraan.

Opening Weekend Momentum Builds

According to US distributor Prathyangira Cinemas, Drishyam 3 has already crossed $25,000 in advance bookings for its opening weekend. Interestingly, full-scale bookings have not yet opened, and only limited fan shows in Kerala are currently available. Even with these restrictions, the film’s momentum continues to grow rapidly.

Franchise Power Driving Expectations

The Drishyam franchise is considered one of the most successful thriller series in Indian cinema. With strong storytelling and loyal fan support, expectations for the third installment are extremely high. Trade experts believe that once full bookings open, Drishyam 3 could set new records in both domestic and international markets, especially in the US, which has become a key region for Malayalam films.