Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its theatrical run with an impressive worldwide total, even as its daily earnings decline. On Friday, October 16, the suspense thriller collected an estimated ₹3 crore in India net, taking its domestic net collection to ₹336 crore.

According to box office tracking figures reported by Sacnilk, the film recorded a worldwide gross collection of ₹520.15 crore by the end of its 15th day. Its India gross stood at ₹402.65 crore, while overseas markets contributed ₹117.50 crore.

The third Friday's collection was lower than the ₹4.25 crore earned on Thursday, October 15. This indicates that the film's pace has slowed compared with its opening days, although its cumulative earnings remain substantial.