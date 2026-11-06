Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched an online portal for public registration to attend the closing ceremony of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, set for November 29 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, featuring national and local artists.

Portal Launched for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Ceremony

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the online registration portal for members of the public wishing to attend the grand closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on November 29. The Chief Minister launched the portal during an interaction programme with the media at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

The closing ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, who will confer the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Award on renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar, who has consented to receive the honour. The evening will feature a special musical presentation celebrating the timeless creations of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Star-Studded Tribute and Performances

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the closing ceremony would bring together eminent national-level artistes locals from Assam in a grand tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. "Among the national artistes scheduled to perform his immortal compositions are Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Kalpana Patowary, Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Kavita Krishnamurti, Dr. L. Subramaniam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Rahul Deshpande and Sriramchandra. Representing Assam, artistes including Tarali Sarma, Mousumi Saharia, Sankuraj Konwar, Dikshu Sarma, Rupam Bhuyan, Mayukh Hazarika, Zublee Baruah, Nahid Afrin, Anindita Paul, Dawor Hazarika and Achurjya Borpatragohain will also perform. Special instrumental performances by Sunita Bhuyan and Rupam Talukdar are also being planned," the Chief Minister said.

A major highlight of the evening will be the participation of 1,000 artistes from Assam who performed at the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations. Joining the national and local artistes, they will collectively perform Dr. Hazarika's iconic songs 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' and 'We Are in the Same Boat, Brother'. In addition, 1,000 college students from Assam associated with music and cultural activities will attend the event. "The Education Department has coordinated their participation, and a special train has been arranged to facilitate their journey to New Delhi," he said.

Event Details and Registration Process

The Chief Minister said that the programme would have an overall audience capacity of approximately 5,000, with around 2,000 participants comprising artistes and students from Assam. "Ambassadors of various countries, Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties and other distinguished personalities associated with Dr. Hazarika's legacy will also be invited," he said.

Stating that the event will also be accessible to admirers of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has opened an online registration facility for interested individuals from Assam, other parts of the country and abroad. Registration began on November 6, and applicants can access the portal through their mobile phones. The process involves mobile number verification through OTP, submission of basic personal details along with an Aadhaar card copy, and generation of an acknowledgement for future reference. Following scrutiny and security verification, selected applicants will be able to download their e-passes from 12 noon on November 12, 2026. The e-pass, issued in the applicant's name, will carry a QR code. Applicants will have to complete a selfie-based verification process by scanning the QR code using their mobile phones. At Bharat Mandapam, the same QR code, along with an original photo identity document, must be presented at the entry gate. It may be noted that registration alone would not guarantee entry. Only applicants issued e-passes would be permitted to attend the programme. The e-pass will be strictly personal and non-transferable.

Important Instructions and Timeline

The important dates and instructions are: Portal opens for registration: November 6; E-pass download for selected applicants: From 12 noon, November 12; Last date for registration: November 20, subject to earlier closure if the available capacity is reached; Date of closing ceremony: November 29; Programme timing: 6 PM to 8 PM; Mandatory reporting time: By 5 PM for security clearance.

The Chief Minister further clarified that entry to the programme would be completely free of cost. However, those registering through the portal would have to make their own arrangements and bear their own travel and accommodation expenses. No such expenses would be borne by the State Government. Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary, Cultural Affairs B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)