Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to attract audiences in theatres, maintaining its momentum at the box office. With its reported worldwide collection crossing ₹500 crore, the thriller is drawing attention for its Day 13 advance booking figures as well. Wednesday's numbers indicate that the film continues to perform well across several major Indian markets.

According to the reported figures for Wednesday, October 14, the film generated ₹4.82 crore through advance bookings for Day 13, including revenue attributed to blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the advance booking collection stood at ₹2.63 crore. Around 2.22 lakh tickets were sold across 14,991 shows.

Maharashtra emerged as the biggest contributor to Drishyam 3: The Conclusion's advance booking revenue on Wednesday. The state recorded ₹99.91 lakh, accounting for approximately 21% of the reported advance booking total.

Delhi-NCR secured the second position with ₹85.84 lakh, followed by Gujarat, which contributed ₹48.31 lakh. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also featured among the film's leading markets.

The top 10 states and regions together accounted for approximately 84% of the reported advance booking collection, highlighting the film's strong performance across key territories.