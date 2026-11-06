Serbian composer Srdjan Beronja is in Varanasi creating a new album. Collaborating with local musicians, he aims to share the city's rich musical traditions with a global audience through his partnership with UK-based publisher ARC Music.

Serbian Composer Explores Varanasi's Musical Landscape

Serbian composer and music director Srdjan Beronja, known for his work with traditional Indian music and his expertise in playing the tabla, is currently in Varanasi, working on a new album featuring the city's musicians and musical traditions. During his stay, Beronja has also been exploring the streets of the holy city, enjoying local street food and shopping for fresh vegetables, while immersing himself in its culture and everyday life.

Collaborations and Global Reach

Speaking about his experience in Varanasi, Beronja praised the warmth of the local people and his collaboration with musicians from the city. "People of Varanasi are some of the warmest people. Working with musicians here, they gave me a lot of experience. Also, they are strange in my way of making the music, so they also took part in it. Yesterday I had one recording, and tomorrow I have another one," he told ANI.

Talking about the international reach of his music, Beronja said his association with UK-based music publisher ARC Music has helped him showcase his work, as well as the music of Varanasi and other regions, to audiences across the world. "The company that I published the series (music album) for is from the UK, and they are one of the three largest publishers of traditional music in the world. So these CDs are known in Australia, Japan, Europe, the USA, and South America. The ARC Music really helped me to promote myself as a musician, my music and also the music of people from Varanasi and from other regions," he added.

Background of the Musician

Beronja is a Serbian composer, percussionist, musicologist, producer and music director. An accomplished tabla player, he has also authored a book on the Indian percussion instrument and previously recorded two albums in Varanasi. Through his latest project, he is once again bringing together his musical interests and the rich musical heritage of the city, collaborating with local artists to create an album rooted in Varanasi's sounds and traditions. (ANI)