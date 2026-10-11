Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is enjoying a strong run at the box office. With positive audience reactions and steady collections, the suspense thriller is now heading towards another major milestone.

Bollywood fans had been eagerly waiting for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn. The Hindi film has received a strong response from audiences, with positive word-of-mouth helping it maintain its box office momentum. The latest figures suggest that the film is performing well in theatres, with trade trackers expecting it to reach another major milestone soon.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to a report by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 407 crore worldwide in its first eight days. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 312 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 260 crore.

The film has reportedly benefited from a strong opening weekend and continued audience interest during the weekdays. Positive reactions to the performances and suspenseful storyline have also helped maintain its theatrical run.

Released on October 2, the Hindi version has attracted considerable attention from fans of the franchise. Trade expectations suggest that the film could move towards the Rs 500 crore club if its current momentum continues.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 Has A Different Story And Climax

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It follows the popular Drishyam franchise, known for its suspense, family drama and unexpected twists.

The Hindi version arrived four months after Mohanlal's Malayalam film Drishyam 3. However, the two versions are not exactly the same.

Original director Jeethu Joseph had earlier explained that the Hindi remake includes certain changes to suit the preferences of its audience. He also said these changes had been discussed with him. The Hindi adaptation features a different storyline and climax from the Malayalam version.

What Lies Ahead For Drishyam 3?

With its strong opening week and positive audience response, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is aiming for another major box office milestone. Its upcoming collections will determine how quickly it can approach the Rs 500 crore mark. The film's performance in the coming days will also show whether it can sustain its current pace.