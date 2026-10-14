Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has carved out her own identity in fashion, beauty and social media. As she celebrates her 29th birthday on October 12, 2026, interest in her career, earnings and lifestyle continues to grow.

According to media reports, Sara's estimated net worth is between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore. These figures have not been independently verified, and her exact financial details are not publicly available.

Unlike her father, Sara has not pursued a career in cricket. Instead, she has explored opportunities in modelling, brand endorsements and digital promotions. Her growing popularity has helped her attract attention from brands looking to connect with a wider audience.