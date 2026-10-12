Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 is making headlines with its impressive worldwide box office performance. The crime thriller continues to attract attention as its global collection surprises fans and trade observers alike.

Bollywood movie buffs were eagerly waiting for Drishyam 3, also known as Drishyam The Conclusion. The Hindi version hit the screens four months after Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3 release. Audience reactions clearly show that the film did not disappoint them at all. Viewers are saying the movie brings a fresh take on acting and filmmaking. They also feel the makers gave the film the best possible ending. At the global box office, Drishyam 3 has already collected a massive Rs 480 crore.

Top movie critic Taran Adarsh gave the film a solid 4.5 out of 5 rating. He even called Drishyam 3 a "sure-shot blockbuster". One viewer shared their review saying, 'Perfect movie. They made this Hindi version much better than the Malayalam one. This film proves that Drishyam is the most perfect title. The twists are absolutely brilliant. If they had done this exact story in Malayalam with Lalettan, it would have been a next-level movie. We could have seen Lalettan's fantastic performance.'

Another fan tweeted, 'Drishyam 3 gives a superb thrilling experience from start to finish. The makers have crafted it better than the Malayalam version. A brilliant screenplay, gripping background music, and powerful performances make this movie outstanding. The biggest positive point is that you simply cannot predict the twists.' Viewers are also highly praising Jaideep Ahlawat for his stellar performance in the film.

Original director Jeethu Joseph had earlier mentioned that the Hindi remake would feature some changes from the Malayalam story. The makers tweaked the script to suit the tastes of the Hindi audience, and they had informed Jeethu about these changes. Abhishek Pathak directed Drishyam The Conclusion. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.