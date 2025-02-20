Dragon VS Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam: Pre-Booking Collection– Is Dhanush’s film falling behind? Check

Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon and Dhanush's Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam are both set to release on February 21st. Check Pre-Booking Collection of the movie.

Following the success of Love Today, Pradeep Ranganathan stars as the hero in Dragon. Aswath Marimuthu directs the film, produced by AGS. Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar star opposite Pradeep. Leon James composes the music. Mysskin, VJ Chithu, and Harshad Khan also play key roles. The film releases on February 21st.

Dhanush's Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam

Dhanush's Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam is also releasing, competing with Dragon. Dhanush directs the film, starring his nephew Pavish as the hero. Anikha Surendran, Mathew Thomas, and Priya Warrier also star. GV Prakash Kumar composes the music. Dhanush also produces the film, which Red Giant releases.

Releasing on February 21st

After the trailers for Dragon and Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam were released, there was huge anticipation for both films. Dragon, in particular, had slightly higher expectations. Some critics felt the trailer resembled Don. Director Aswath later clarified that it was not Don's story.

Pre-Booking Collection Status

Pre-booking is underway for both Dragon and Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. Pradeep Ranganathan's film has earned more in pre-booking than Dhanush's film. Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam has collected ₹50.76 lakhs through pre-booking so far. However, Dragon has collected double that amount, earning ₹1.06 crore through pre-booking. This suggests a huge opening for Dragon.

Latest Videos