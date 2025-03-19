user
user

Dragon to Officer on Duty: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch this week

Exciting OTT releases this week include a blend of captivating love stories, intense action, and gripping crime dramas, available across multiple platforms.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

This week offers a diverse range of exciting OTT releases, featuring captivating dramas, thrilling crime investigations, and powerful performances. From love stories to intense action, these five films are set to keep viewers entertained across multiple platforms. Don’t miss out

article_image2

Dragon
Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon is a compelling love drama in both Tamil and Telugu. Following his success in Love Today, Ranganathan delivers another engaging performance. It premieres on Netflix on March 21.

 


article_image3

Jithender Reddy
A gripping tale of student leader Jithender Reddy, who fights for his peers' rights. Inspired by his mentor, he navigates the world of activism. Jithender Reddy is set to release on ETV Win, March 20.
 

article_image4

Officer on Duty
Malayalam film Officer on Duty, starring Kunchako, follows a demoted police officer investigating a jewelry racket. As he digs deeper, he gets caught in a perilous crime web. It releases on Netflix, March 20.

ALSO READ: Vanvaas OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma's film online

 

article_image5

Kanneda
Set in the 90s, Kanneda portrays a Punjabi immigrant’s journey through racism and adversity, with music as his escape. His aspirations, however, lead him into gang conflicts. The film streams on Jio Hotstar from March 21.

article_image6

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
Based on true events from Kolkata in 2003, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter follows two dedicated police officers tracking a notorious criminal. The thrilling action film debuts on Netflix on March 20.

ALSO READ: Dragon on OTT: Jio Hotstar or Netflix? When and where you can watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil blockbuster

