Dragon to Officer on Duty: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch this week

Exciting OTT releases this week include a blend of captivating love stories, intense action, and gripping crime dramas, available across multiple platforms.



Dragon

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon is a compelling love drama in both Tamil and Telugu. Following his success in Love Today, Ranganathan delivers another engaging performance. It premieres on Netflix on March 21.

Jithender Reddy

A gripping tale of student leader Jithender Reddy, who fights for his peers' rights. Inspired by his mentor, he navigates the world of activism. Jithender Reddy is set to release on ETV Win, March 20.



Officer on Duty

Malayalam film Officer on Duty, starring Kunchako, follows a demoted police officer investigating a jewelry racket. As he digs deeper, he gets caught in a perilous crime web. It releases on Netflix, March 20.

Kanneda

Set in the 90s, Kanneda portrays a Punjabi immigrant’s journey through racism and adversity, with music as his escape. His aspirations, however, lead him into gang conflicts. The film streams on Jio Hotstar from March 21.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Based on true events from Kolkata in 2003, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter follows two dedicated police officers tracking a notorious criminal. The thrilling action film debuts on Netflix on March 20.

