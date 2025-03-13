Vanvaas OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma's film online

Vanvaas, starring Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur, is set for its digital release after its theatrical run. The family drama delves into a complex father-son relationship, exploring love, sacrifice, and reconciliation.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

The digital release of Vanvaas, featuring Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur, has been confirmed. After its theatrical release on December 20, 2024, the family drama will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting March 14, 2025. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film explores the emotional journey of a father and son, resonating with audiences seeking heartfelt family stories.

 

article_image2

Vanvaas, which is set in Varanasi, explores intricate family dynamics with a particular emphasis on the tense but affectionate bond between a father and his son. The movie deals with themes of conflict, sacrifice, and reconciliation. Audiences are excited to watch how the plot develops when it debuts on ZEE5 because its official trailer emphasizes an emotional narrative that embodies familial ties.

 


article_image3

Despite receiving critical acclaim for its performances and storytelling, Vanvaas struggled at the box office, partly due to competition from other big releases like Pushpa 2. However, with its upcoming OTT release on ZEE5, the film now has an opportunity to reach a broader audience. Fans who missed it in theaters can now experience it from the comfort of their homes.

 

article_image4

With veteran actor Nana Patekar giving a standout performance and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role, Vanvaas, which is directed by Anil Sharma, puts together a strong cast. Simrat Kaur contributes much to the emotional drama as well. The picture, which has received favorable reviews from critics, appeals to viewers who appreciate meaningful cinematic storytelling since it delves deeply into themes of love, struggle, and family.

ALSO READ: Mufasa OTT release: Here's where you can watch Lion King prequel; Check HERE

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy NTI

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details RBA

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details

Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained MEG

Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained

Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor? Nora Fatehi's fun banter confirmed Sara Ali Khan's statement MEG

Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor? Nora Fatehi's fun banter confirmed Sara Ali Khan's statement 

Recent Stories

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi ATG

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon