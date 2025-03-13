Vanvaas OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma's film online

Read Full Gallery

Vanvaas, starring Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur, is set for its digital release after its theatrical run. The family drama delves into a complex father-son relationship, exploring love, sacrifice, and reconciliation.



The digital release of Vanvaas, featuring Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur, has been confirmed. After its theatrical release on December 20, 2024, the family drama will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting March 14, 2025. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film explores the emotional journey of a father and son, resonating with audiences seeking heartfelt family stories.

Vanvaas, which is set in Varanasi, explores intricate family dynamics with a particular emphasis on the tense but affectionate bond between a father and his son. The movie deals with themes of conflict, sacrifice, and reconciliation. Audiences are excited to watch how the plot develops when it debuts on ZEE5 because its official trailer emphasizes an emotional narrative that embodies familial ties.

Despite receiving critical acclaim for its performances and storytelling, Vanvaas struggled at the box office, partly due to competition from other big releases like Pushpa 2. However, with its upcoming OTT release on ZEE5, the film now has an opportunity to reach a broader audience. Fans who missed it in theaters can now experience it from the comfort of their homes.

With veteran actor Nana Patekar giving a standout performance and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role, Vanvaas, which is directed by Anil Sharma, puts together a strong cast. Simrat Kaur contributes much to the emotional drama as well. The picture, which has received favorable reviews from critics, appeals to viewers who appreciate meaningful cinematic storytelling since it delves deeply into themes of love, struggle, and family. ALSO READ: Mufasa OTT release: Here's where you can watch Lion King prequel; Check HERE

Latest Videos