Dragon on OTT: Jio Hotstar or Netflix? When and where you can watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil blockbuster

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, a box-office hit, is set to stream soon. Available in multiple languages, it features strong performances and a captivating storyline.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, has quickly become a massive success in Tamil cinema. Released on February 21, the film has captured audiences’ attention with its compelling storyline and standout performances. With overwhelming positive reviews, Dragon has emerged as a major box office hit, grossing ₹98.73 crore in 25 days.

The film had an impressive start at the box office, earning ₹6 crore on its opening day. As of now, Dragon has grossed ₹146.97 crore worldwide, confirming its status as a ‘blockbuster.’ Its success is attributed to both its gripping narrative and stellar performances by the cast, solidifying its place in Tamil cinema. ALSO READ: Dragon hero Pradeep Ranganathan makes history with unmatched box office success; Check here

Fans of Dragon are in for a treat as the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 21. It will be offered in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring its continued popularity post-theatrical release.

The movie stars a talented ensemble cast, with Pradeep Ranganathan leading the charge. Other notable actors include Anupama Parameswaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and KS Ravikumar. The strong performances, along with the engaging screenplay and direction, have made Dragon a standout film, further boosting its box office success. ALSO READ: Dragon Movie Box Office Report: Check impressive milestones achieved by Pradeep Ranganathan's HIT film

