Dragon hero Pradeep Ranganathan makes history with unmatched box office success; Check here

Pradeep Ranganathan, the hero of the movie 'Dragon', has achieved a great feat in Indian cinema history that no other actor has accomplished.

Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, the movie 'Dragon' is collecting well at the box office, making noise by collecting more than 100 crores in 10 days of release.

Like in the movie 'Dragon', Pradeep Ranganathan was very good at his studies in school. He scored 1163 out of 1200 in 12th grade and joined engineering on merit at a famous private college in Chennai. Apparently, movie shootings were happening in the college he was studying in, so he lost interest in studies and became fascinated with cinema. That's why Pradeep started making short films while going to college.

Since the short films he directed were released on YouTube, they received a good response. At one point, many people who watched the short film directed by Pradeep praised the actor who acted in it. But because he didn't get any appreciation for directing the film, he realized that if he became a hero, he would get name and fame, so he decided to become a hero himself. First, Pradeep directed the movie 'Comali' to prove his talent as a director. After the success of that film, he entered as a hero.

In that way, he made a full-fledged film called 'Love Today' from the short film 'App Lock', which he directed and became famous for. AGS produced that film. The movie 'Love Today', which was released in 2022, attracted the youth a lot, so it collected well at the box office. This film, which was made with a budget of only 15 crores, made noise by collecting more than 100 crores.

After the success of 'Love Today', Pradeep got the opportunity to act as a hero in the movie 'Dragon'. AGS has produced this film. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film stars Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran along with Pradeep Ranganathan. The film was released last month and has received a good response, crossing 100 crore collections in 10 days of release and creating a record.

Through this, Pradeep has achieved a feat in Indian cinema history that no other actor has done. Accordingly, the 2 films he has acted in so far have collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. No actor in India has achieved such a great feat. Through this, Pradeep has become a record maker.

