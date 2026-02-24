What initially appeared to be a sudden casting change has now evolved into a serious financial and professional standoff. After Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3, director-actor Farhan Akhtar and his production house Excel Entertainment reportedly sought Rs 40 crore as compensation for losses related to development and scheduling disruptions.

According to industry reports, Ranveer declined to accept financial liability for the claimed amount. While he is said to have offered to cover a portion of the pre-production expenses as a gesture of goodwill, he withdrew that offer when presented with what he allegedly viewed as an inflated demand.

With both sides refusing to budge, the matter was escalated to the Producers Guild of India for mediation. However, the Guild reportedly advised the parties to pursue formal legal recourse after discussions failed to produce a compromise.