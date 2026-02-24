- Home
- Entertainment
- Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh Refuses Rs 40 Crore Compensation, Legal Route Likely
Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh Refuses Rs 40 Crore Compensation, Legal Route Likely
The fallout over Don 3 has intensified as Ranveer Singh’s exit sparks a Rs 40 crore compensation dispute with Farhan Akhtar’s banner. With no settlement in sight, both sides may now take the legal route
Compensation Deadlock: Rs 40 Crore Claim Sparks Industry Tension
What initially appeared to be a sudden casting change has now evolved into a serious financial and professional standoff. After Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3, director-actor Farhan Akhtar and his production house Excel Entertainment reportedly sought Rs 40 crore as compensation for losses related to development and scheduling disruptions.
According to industry reports, Ranveer declined to accept financial liability for the claimed amount. While he is said to have offered to cover a portion of the pre-production expenses as a gesture of goodwill, he withdrew that offer when presented with what he allegedly viewed as an inflated demand.
With both sides refusing to budge, the matter was escalated to the Producers Guild of India for mediation. However, the Guild reportedly advised the parties to pursue formal legal recourse after discussions failed to produce a compromise.
Closed-Door Mediation and Industry Intervention
In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, several leading industry names gathered at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence. Those reportedly present included Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Punit Goenka.
During the meeting, both parties presented detailed arguments. Ranveer allegedly arrived with documented communication, including emails and messages, to support his position. On the other hand, Farhan and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani outlined their financial claims and justification for compensation.
Despite the intervention, neither side showed willingness to compromise. An anonymous source suggested that the Producers Guild can mediate only within limits and cannot impose a resolution if both parties remain firm in their stance.
Allegations, Counterclaims and the Hrithik Roshan Angle
The breakdown reportedly stems from creative and professional disagreements. Ranveer is said to have raised concerns about delays and alleged that Farhan was not fully committed to pushing the project into production due to other engagements. He also reportedly accused the production house of exploring alternative casting options before returning to him.
One name that surfaced in speculation was Hrithik Roshan. However, Hrithik publicly clarified that he was never approached for Don 3 at any point, dismissing the reports as baseless rumours.
Meanwhile, reports suggest Ranveer remained in talks with Farhan until about two weeks before the release of Dhurandhar, after which he chose to exit the project. What followed has been an increasingly public dispute that may now move into legal territory.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.