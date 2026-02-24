- Home
Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in December 2025. Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021 in a very public wedding, and recently opened up about her separation.
In December 2025, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a modest wedding at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
Previously married to Naga Chaitanya (2017-2021), she spoke about her divorce, adding, "I closed up completely." She credited Raj and said she was 'weak' enough to welcome love again.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married her long-time partner, director Raj Nidimoru, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, in December 2025. Despite dating allegations, the pair didn't announce their relationship until they married.
Samantha wasformerly married toTelugu superstar Naga Chaitanya in a highly prominent ceremony from 2017 to 2021, and she just revealed her separation. The actress told Vogue India, "When I went through a split, I closed up entirely. I never thought I'd be able to rely on someone else."
Samantha also thanked Raj for assisting her in healing, saying that she was 'weak' enough at the time to receive such love and companionship. She went on to say that the relationship she is in, as well as Raj, have made her a lot better person.
She went on: "I met an old friend a few days ago and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, 'This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you're not struggling to breathe.' I'm not performing anymore."
Raj and I are that irritating couple who does everything together.'
When asked about her life after marriage with Raj, she said that they are a 'irritating pair' who do everything together. She explained that they like working, playing, and even working out together.
Samantha went on to say that if she needs to travel for even a day, she swoons in anguish, adding that this is not a honeymoon period because too much time has passed.
After splitting from Samantha, Naga married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a modest Telugu-style ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, in front of close friends and family.
