Samantha also thanked Raj for assisting her in healing, saying that she was 'weak' enough at the time to receive such love and companionship. She went on to say that the relationship she is in, as well as Raj, have made her a lot better person.

She went on: "I met an old friend a few days ago and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, 'This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you're not struggling to breathe.' I'm not performing anymore."