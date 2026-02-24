Nani Net Worth: Know Birthday Boy’s Affluent Luxury Life, Success Story and More
Ghanta Naveen Babu, commonly known as Nani, is one of Telugu film's most bankable and adaptable personalities. Known as the "Natural Star," he is well-known for his easygoing on-screen presence and ability to find a balance between content-driven filmmaking and commercial appeal.
Nani celebrates his birthday today, February 24, and the creators of his next film, The Paradise, have released a promo for its first track, 'Aaya Sher'.
The trailer, which has stylised graphics and pulsing noises, indicates a mass-produced song designed to illustrate the protagonist's dominance.
Who is Nani?
Ghanta Naveen Babu, better known by his stage name Nani, is a popular Telugu cinema actor who has also established himself as a television presenter and producer. After graduating from St. Alphonso's High School, he went on to Narayana Junior College before receiving his degree from Wesley.
Nani, who was born on February 24, 1984, began his cinematic career with Ashta Chamma and steadily built a solid filmography centred on gripping narratives. He has produced highly acclaimed plays, had significant film office blockbusters, and played unorthodox characters throughout the years, ranging from passionate action figures to romantic leads.
Nani's net worth
He got close to the audience by properly organising his career. It is presently expected that Nani will earn between 35 and 40 crore rupees in compensation. This is because Nani's market reach has expanded as he has won an increasing number of challenges. His firm is presently valued between 80 and 100 crores. Nani's films have become increasingly successful as a result of the digital market. His films are being acquired by OTT networks at competitive premium prices.
According to sources, Nani's current net worth is approximately Rs 150 crore. This renowned hero has properties in Hyderabad and other locations worth Rs 40 crore. Nani's affluent lifestyle. He also owns Rs 30 crore worth of residences, Rs 6 crore worth of automobiles, and Rs 2 crore in accessories. As a result, he is willing to spend up to a hundred crores on his projects.
The Paradise's release date The Paradise, which was originally slated for March 2026, will now be released on August 21, 2026. Because Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will now be published in March, the change affects the competitive landscape. The modified itinerary positions the Paradise for a comparably cleaner run later this year.
