Ghanta Naveen Babu, commonly known as Nani, is one of Telugu film's most bankable and adaptable personalities. Known as the "Natural Star," he is well-known for his easygoing on-screen presence and ability to find a balance between content-driven filmmaking and commercial appeal.

Nani celebrates his birthday today, February 24, and the creators of his next film, The Paradise, have released a promo for its first track, 'Aaya Sher'.