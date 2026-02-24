Jayalalithaa Unknown Facts: The Untold Story of 'Amma'; From Actress to Iron Lady
On her birthday, we look back at the life of J. Jayalalithaa, from a top student and film star to the powerful 'Amma' of Tamil Nadu politics. Here are some rare facts about her journey.
J. Jayalalithaa is a name you can't forget in Tamil Nadu politics and South Indian films. People lovingly called her 'Amma'. She made the rare journey from being a top actress to the Chief Minister. As we remember her on her birthday, let's look at some lesser-known facts. Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948, in Melukote, Karnataka. Her first name was Komalavalli, but after she turned one, everyone knew her as Jayalalithaa.
She studied at the Sacred Heart school in Chennai and was a total topper. In fact, she was so good in her studies that she even got a scholarship for higher education. She was fluent in six languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and English. She also trained in Bharatanatyam, Western classical music, and piano, starting her dance training at just three years old.
In 1960, she gave her first dance performance on stage in Mylapore. Legend has it that actor Sivaji Ganesan was in the audience and encouraged her to join films. She entered the film world at just 13, debuting as the heroine in the Kannada movie 'Chinnada Gombe'. In her 30-year acting career, she did over 140 films, including 28 with M.G. Ramachandran and 17 with Sivaji Ganesan.
From 1965 to 1980, Jayalalithaa was the highest-paid actress in the industry. She also holds the record for acting in the most silver jubilee hits. The government awarded her the 'Kalaimamani' in 1972. After her film career, she entered politics and became the leader of the AIADMK party in 1989. She served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister six times between 1991 and 2016.
In 1995, she hosted a massive wedding for her adopted son, Sudhakaran, which became a huge topic of discussion back then. It is said that around 1,50,000 guests attended the event. Though she passed away on December 5, 2016, Jayalalithaa will always be remembered as the powerful 'Amma' who lives on in people's hearts.
