1 5 Image Credit : Google

A special feature on Jayalalithaa's birthday

J. Jayalalithaa is a name you can't forget in Tamil Nadu politics and South Indian films. People lovingly called her 'Amma'. She made the rare journey from being a top actress to the Chief Minister. As we remember her on her birthday, let's look at some lesser-known facts. Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948, in Melukote, Karnataka. Her first name was Komalavalli, but after she turned one, everyone knew her as Jayalalithaa.