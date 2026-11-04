Director KC Bokadia recalls Rekha's remarkable courage on the set of Phool Bane Angaray, where she resumed filming immediately after falling from a horse, proving the intense dedication that cemented her legacy in the Indian film industry.

Rekha's Versatile Career and Professional Dedication

In a career spanning decades, Rekha has explored every genre on screen, from romance and comedy to action, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Her every iconic performance was a result of her dedication, hard work and willingness to push her limits. During her active years in the film industry, she always made sure to give her 100 per cent to every project, irrespective of the challenges or ordeals she faced.

The Courageous Moment on the Set of Phool Bane Angaray

Recalling a Near Miss During Production

Not many may remember that Rekha once fell off a horse while shooting for KC Bokadia’s 1991 film Phool Bane Angaray. Displaying remarkable courage, she got back on her feet almost immediately and resumed shooting. It was this fearless attitude and dedication that left a lasting impression on the director, who continues to praise her courage even today.

Speaking to ANI, the veteran director shared, "There was a climax scene where Rekha had to attack Prem Chopra on horseback in front of a crowd of nearly 50,000 people. During the shot, the horse entered the crowd, and Rekha fell off. We were terrified and thought things could get out of hand. We were shooting at a stadium in Udaipur. The entire stadium fell into pin-drop silence. But Rekha, being the brave woman she is, got up within a minute, stood on her feet and said, ‘Everyone, get ready. Let’s take the shot again.’”

KC Bokadia added, "Tell me, how many actors today would do that? Would today's actresses take such a risk? That's what makes Rekha who she is. That's why they can't become Rekha.” Released in 1991, ‘Phool Bane Angaray’, the movie also features Rajinikanth in a pivotal role. It was a box office hit. (ANI)