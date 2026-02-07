Divya Agarwal, currently on the reality show 'The 50', revealed her desire to work with 'performers' rather than superstars. She named Shefali Shah and Yami Gautam as her dream co-stars and also mentioned her wish to have worked with Irrfan Khan.

Prefers 'Performers' Over Superstars

Talking about the women she admires, Divya named Shefali Shah and Yami Gautam, calling them true "actors" and "performers" she would love to work with someday.

"I would love to share the screen with actors who are known for their craft. I'm not talking about the superstars; I'm talking about people who are known for their acting. It was a dream to work with Irrfan Khan sir, but unfortunately, that's no longer possible. There are so many talented actors, and I wouldn't want to name anyone specifically because there are so many," Divya told ANI.

"The women I would love to work with are Shefali Shah and Yami Gautam. These are true performers, true actors, and they are the ones I dream of working with. So maybe after this show?" she added.

About 'The 50'

Divya is currently seen on the reality show 'The 50,' which is the Indian version of an international format by Banijay. The show also features Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel, Mr Faisu, Riddhi Dogra, Chahat Pandey, and others. (ANI)