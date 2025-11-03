- Home
Divvala Madhuri was eliminated in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Tanuja had a chance to save her but didn't. Find out what happened in this story.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9
In a surprise move on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, firebrand Divvala Madhuri was eliminated. Though Gaurav Gupta was also at the bottom, Madhuri was the one sent home from the house.
Rashmika on the Bigg Boss stage
This week's nominees included Ramu, Tanuja, and Madhuri. After Pawan was saved, Rashmika and Dikshit from 'The Girlfriend' visited for a fun movie scene recreation game.
Kalyan and Tanuja recreate a scene from Pokiri
Rashmika scored the housemates' performances. Emmanuel did Rao Ramesh's dialogues, while Kalyan and Tanuja recreated a scene from Pokiri. The episode was full of fun.
Tanuja has the Golden Buzzer
Sanjana, Kalyan, Ramu, and Tanuja were saved, leaving Gaurav and Madhuri in the danger zone. Madhuri had the lowest votes, but Tanuja had the Golden Buzzer to save her.
Madhuri Eliminated
Tanuja didn't use her Golden Buzzer, so Madhuri was eliminated. On stage, she said she wanted to leave for her husband's birthday and called Bharani 'fake' for backbiting.