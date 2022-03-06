Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani's latest hot bikini pictures are not to be miss

    First Published Mar 6, 2022, 8:44 PM IST

    Disha Patani looks happy and enjoying her weekend, actress shared some steamy beach pictures in a beige bikini
     

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared some hot, bold bikini pictures on her Instagram page. She enjoyed her Sunday and channelled her weekend mood in a beige bikini. Her pictures have left her followers raving over her fit bod.
     

    Yes, Disha Patani never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her content on social media. The actress is very active on social media and shares peeks of her personal and professional life via photos and videos. 

    Today, Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a couple of hot pictures. We see Disha posing in front of a mirror in the first photo and looking sexy in a beige bikini. 
     

    The second image sees Disha posing, flaunting her shiny hair and showing off her perfect abs. She shared videos of fitness routines that inspire her fans in the past few posts
     

    We love her luscious and curly strands open in the air. Disha looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she donned a brown bikini and posed for the camera.

    The actress enjoys her outing on a beach as the backdrop showcases the beautiful sea and sunset. She looks hot in a bold bikini.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68 RCB

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India RCB

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case RCB

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 necessary to form iron government to ensure welfare of all says Mayawati gcw

    Necessary to form ‘iron govt’ to ensure welfare of all, says Mayawati ahead of last phase

    Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requests Mamata Banerjee for talks to avoid a 'constitutional stalemate' - ADT

    Bengal Governor requests Mamata Banerjee for talks to avoid a 'constitutional stalemate'

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely RCB

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely

    MC Mary Kom to skip World Championships, Asian Games; focus on Commonwealth Games-ayh

    Mary Kom to skip World Championships, Asian Games; focus on Commonwealth Games

    Over 1 dot 5 million people fled Ukraine triggers Europe s fastest growing refugee crisis since WW II gcw

    Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

    Recent Videos

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon