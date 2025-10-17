- Home
Let's take a look at the Twitter review of the movie Diesel, directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and starring Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi, which has been released as a Diwali treat.
Diesel Movie Twitter Review
After 'Lubber Pandhu', Harish Kalyan stars in 'Diesel', a big-budget film about the oil mafia. It's a Diwali release with a huge cast and hit music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.
Diesel Twitter Review
'Diesel' is an action-heist thriller about oil smuggling, a rare theme in Tamil cinema. Its visual style is a plus, but the pacing is slow, and the story structure falters.
How is the movie Diesel?
The film starts as a gangster flick and turns into a social-political thriller. Harish Kalyan shines as an action hero, and Athulya looks beautiful. The screenplay could be tighter.
#Diesel - Diesel - Starts off like usual gangster film in the first half and second half completely shifts into social - political thriller genre. Harish Kalyan impresses and comfortably moves to action avatar. Athulya looks pretty and has acted well. Dhibu Songs & BGM were good.…
— Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) October 17, 2025
Diesel Review
Harish Kalyan successfully carries this socially responsible film about oil politics. The first half is racy, but the second half becomes more dramatic. Vinay and Athulya did well.
#Diesel - #HarishKalyan shoulders the entire film and has been successful in it. Dir #ShanmugamMuthusamy has delivered a socio commercial film that talks about the oil politics. The first half is racy & the second half enters the drama zone. #AthulyaRavi#VinayRai has done their… pic.twitter.com/v7hoiZIAOM
— FabFlickz (@FabFlickz) October 17, 2025
Diesel Review
Harish Kalyan steps out of his comfort zone as a North Chennai youth in this film about the oil mafia from the 90s to 2014. The second half is compared to 'Kaththi'.
#Diesel - @iamharishkalyan comes out of his comfort zone by playing a North Chennai youngster in the film that talks about oil mafia existed between early 90s to 2014. Director Shanmugham Muthusamy has tried to deliver a formulaic movie that follows the footsteps of AR Murugadoss… pic.twitter.com/MTmXjgGUXz
— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) October 17, 2025