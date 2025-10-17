The film, directed and written by newcomer Neeraja Kona and produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory brand. The movie stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty.

Telusu Kada Twitter Review: Telusu Kada, the most recent Telugu romance drama, was released on October 17, 2025, featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. The film, directed and written by newcomer Neeraja Kona and produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory brand, tells the story of a man caught in a complicated love triangle, exploring themes of love, family, and personal growth.

In terms of the film's reaction, early screening attendees have been sharing their thoughts on X (previously Twitter). These initial reactions, which are typically brief and spontaneous, provide an early indication of how audiences are reacting to the tale and performers.

Although they are not comprehensive reviews, they give an initial assessment of the film's response. A couple of these replies are featured here to represent the audience's mood throughout the early episodes.

Telusu Kada: Storyline and Technical Crew

The plot focuses on a protagonist navigating the complexities of a romantic triangle, managing emotional bonds with two women while dealing with personal difficulties. The story includes romance and emotional struggle while also exploring the characters' self-discovery and connections. Siddhu Jonnalagadda leads the cast, which also includes Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, with Harsha Chemudu playing an important part.

The project represents Neeraja Kona's directorial debut, with Thaman S composing the soundtrack, Gnana Shekar VS directing the cinematography, and Navin Nooli handling the editing. Sheetal Sharma and Lanka Santhoshi oversaw costume design, while Avinash Kolla handled production design.

S. Venkatarathnam and Sukumar Kinnera are executive producers on the project. At the same time, Vamsi Shekar serves as the film's public relations officer. Anil Kumar Balaga, Rakesh, Lucky Dileep, Pidugu Vishwanath, Deepak Raja, Kundana Kilaru, and Ambika make up the directing crew. First Show supervised marketing operations, with Megha Syam Pathada serving as lead coordinator. Sujith Kumar Kolli is recognised as the main executive producer, with Raj Shriyan doing executive production tasks.

With the film out in theatres, industry observers are watching how audiences react to Telusu Kada, particularly to the romance plot and the performances of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. Prior to more detailed reviews and box-office research, the film's first social media comments serve as an early indicator of its resonance.