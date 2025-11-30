Image Credit : X

Dies Irae, which opened on October 31 with no fanfare, soon rose to the top of the box office thanks to positive word-of-mouth. Despite obtaining an A certificate for violent, gruesome visuals, the film went on to gather ₹82 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, according to Republic World.

The project also marked the debut collaboration of Pranav Mohanlal and Rahul Sadasivan, which has since received considerable recognition.