Dies Irae's OTT release has been confirmed. Watch Pranav Mohanlal's popular Malayalam horror film on JioHotstar beginning December 5. Streaming in several languages.
Dies Irae, Pranav Mohanlal's psychological horror film, is set to be released digitally. The unexpected Malayalam movie, helmed by Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan, will premiere on JioHotstar on December 5, 2025, precisely 35 days after its theatrical release.
The platform announced the upgrade with a new motion poster titled "The Day of Wrath is Here." Dies Irae will be available exclusively on JioHotstar starting December 5.
Dies Irae, which opened on October 31 with no fanfare, soon rose to the top of the box office thanks to positive word-of-mouth. Despite obtaining an A certificate for violent, gruesome visuals, the film went on to gather ₹82 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, according to Republic World.
The project also marked the debut collaboration of Pranav Mohanlal and Rahul Sadasivan, which has since received considerable recognition.
JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights to the film for a considerable fee and will distribute it in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi — allowing the psychological thriller to reach audiences far beyond Kerala's boundaries.
The streamer also shared a new motion picture for the announcement, which shows Pranav's character sleeping while a sinister hand moves towards him. The film's ominous red-and-blue hues accentuate its nightmarish tone and foreshadow the frightening themes that await viewers.
Die Irae focusses around Rohan Shankar, a rich Indo-American architect played by Pranav Mohanlal. Rohan lives a calm, wealthy existence in his Kerala mansion until the news of his old classmate Kani's death shakes his world. Kani's death has a profound impact on him, and on a visit to her house, he takes a hairclip as a keepsake.
What starts as a tiny emotional gesture quickly escalates into a horrific series of unexplained events. As bizarre things occur within his mansion, Rohan loses touch with reality, plunging him into a psychological maze from which there is no way out.
Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu, and Saiju Kurup make up the film's strong supporting cast. Dies Irae, which features music by Christo Xavier, cinematography by Shehnad Jalal, and editing by Shafique Mohammed Ali, is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Shashikanth under Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios.
Dies Irae will stream exclusively on JioHotstar beginning December 5, most likely around midnight. With a pan-India OTT release, a good critical reaction, and developing cult status, the film is projected to draw a large digital viewership.
