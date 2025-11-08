- Home
- Entertainment
- Dies Irae Movie Review, Hit or Miss: Did Superstar Mohanlal's Son Pranav Deliver or Disappoint?
Dies Irae Movie Review, Hit or Miss: Did Superstar Mohanlal's Son Pranav Deliver or Disappoint?
The horror-thriller 'Dies Irae', starring Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, has just been released in Telugu. Does this movie impress the audience? Did it deliver thrills in theatres? Let's find out in the review.
Dies Irae Movie Review
We see heirs of top actors shine in cinema. Pranav Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal, stars in 'Dies Irae', now in Telugu. Let's see if this horror film impresses audiences.
Story
Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), an architect, learns his girlfriend Kani (Sushmitha Bhat) has died by suicide. He wonders if he's to blame and soon feels a spirit haunting him.
Analysis
The director takes time to build the story in the first half, which feels a bit slow. The interval twist is great, but the real thrill is in the second half, especially the last 20 mins.
Actors
Pranav Mohanlal proves he can handle challenging roles. Though he has few dialogues, he conveys a lot through his expressions, making the audience feel his emotions.
Technically
Director Rahul Sadasivan shines, despite some flaws. The film's biggest strengths are its brilliant sound design and cinematography, which create a tense, immersive atmosphere.
Finally
Superstar Mohanlal's son does not disappoint. If you can sit through the first half, a thrilling ride is guaranteed in the second.
Rating: 3/5