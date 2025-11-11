Dr. Pramasha Saranga Manoj says that 'Dies Irae', starring Pranav Mohanlal, is not a typical horror movie. She states that guilt and conscience are central to the film, which will disturb the audience.

Kochi: As Rahul Sadasivan's psychological horror film 'Dies Irae' continues its successful theatrical run with packed houses across demographics, a medical professional's thoughtful analysis of the film has captured widespread attention online. Dr. Pramasha Saranga Manoj, who shared her impressions on her blog after watching the Pranav Mohanlal-starrer, describes the film as something far removed from conventional horror cinema. "This isn't your usual horror movie; it's not about jump scares," Dr. Pramasha wrote. "It will make you uncomfortable, remind you that your own conscience is enough to scare you, make you feel the weight of guilt, and when the movie ends, you'll feel a slow burn from your conscience." The doctor, who noted it had been considerable time since she last visited a theater, characterized 'Dies Irae' as a psychological horror experience that examines themes of love and survival. She suggested the film served an almost cathartic function.

“Dies Irae helped cast out some demons like sorrow and many unnecessary problems in the mind. From the very first frame, it was clear this wasn't a typical horror film. It's a movie that creates a very complex fear,” she observed. Dr. Pramasha went further, comparing director Rahul Sadasivan's approach to therapeutic practice. "Rahul Sadasivan has crafted the film like a kind of therapy session. It's sure to make you uncomfortable," she wrote.

Conscience As The Ultimate Horror

Central to the doctor's review is the film's treatment of guilt and moral reckoning. She praised how Pranav Mohanlal's character Rohan navigates an increasingly oppressive psychological space. "His house feels like it transforms into a claustrophobic chamber of guilt," Dr. Pramasha noted. "Dies Irae suggests that a conscience alone is enough to scare you. The film exposes the voice of one's own conscience." In a memorable turn of phrase, she added, "To be honest, if guilt had a 'surround sound,' this would be it."

The review highlighted several technical achievements. Dr. Pramasha singled out Christo Xavier's musical score, describing it as "truly astonishing" and noting that "the music doesn't just accompany the film; it feels like it breathes with it." She commended Shehnad Jalal's cinematography and found particular poignancy in the mother-son dynamics portrayed in the film, calling these scenes "heartbreakingly affectionate yet frighteningly realistic." Regarding Pranav Mohanlal's performance, Dr. Pramasha appreciated his restrained approach. "Pranav Mohanlal's performance is minimalism at its best. His fear isn't loud, he doesn't scream; instead, he makes us feel like he's silently swallowing his panic."

Despite acknowledging the film's discomfiting nature, Dr. Pramasha endorsed it strongly, describing the viewing experience as paradoxically soothing. "When the movie ends, there's a slow burn of conscience, and I agree with the film's message that there's no ghost scarier than your unfinished business," she concluded. "Dies Irae is definitely a must-watch. It will make you uncomfortable, but strangely, it will also provide relief, like a friend." The review has resonated with audiences as the film continues its theatrical run, drawing viewers across age groups to what critics and audiences alike are calling an unconventional addition to Malayalam cinema's horror genre.