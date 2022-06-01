KK Death: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, to Shreya Ghoshal, react to singer’s passing away

Popular playback singer, KK, breathed his last on Tuesday night. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Akshay Kumar, Shreya Ghoshal, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Harshdeep Kaur and Vishal Dadlani, many paid tributes.

The news of KK’s death has left the nation shocked with some calling it a dark year in the history of Indian music. It was around late-night that the news of his passing away came to the fore, after which politicians, celebrities and fans, condoled the 53-year old singer’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to pay his tribute to KK and the mourning family. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

KK’s colleague and singer Shreya Ghoshal, with whom he sang a number of songs, including Jism 2’s ‘Abhi Abhi’, wrote on Facebook, “I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces.” Shreya was performing in Indore, Madhya Pradesh when she found out about KK's demise.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also condoled KK’s death. “Saddened to hear abt the untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. My condolences to his family n friends

#OmShanthi 🙏,” he tweeted.

Among others from the industry who paid their tributes to the deceased singer, included actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, music composer Vishal Dadlani, singers Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, filmmaker Srijit Mukerji, among many others.

KK was in Kolkata, West Bengal on Tuesday for a live-in-concert. He reportedly started feeling unwell during his performance and had also complained about the glaring lights. A video of him leaving the stage mid-concert due to uneasiness has also been doing rounds on social media.

As per reports, KK also asked the car’s air conditioner to be turned off, saying he felt cold, while he was on his way to the hotel where he was staying. So far, the exact cause of his death is not known which will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is out.

KK, who started his career with jingles, went on to become one of the most loved and popular playback singers in the Hindi film industry. He crooned numerous songs but one of his favourite songs is from his debut album ‘Pal’, released in the year 1999, -- ‘Yaaron’.

Meanwhile, take a look at the tributes that have been paid to the singer: