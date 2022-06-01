Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship

    Singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:33 AM IST

    Iconic singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. The singer was performing in Nazrul Mancha at a college fest when he took ill. Upon returning to his hotel, his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

    KK's wife and two sons will fly into Kolkata Wednesday morning. The singer performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

    Also read: 'Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal': Last video of KK performing iconic song will leave you in tears

    One of India's most talented vocalists, KK, recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. The singer became famous among music lovers with his first album, "Pal", in 1999.

    Also read: KK’s family, education, net worth and more

    KK's musical career spanned three decades and gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), Gori Gori (Main Hoon Na), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others. 

    Also read: R.I.P KK: 15 most popular songs of the musical genius

    However, KK's song Yaaron is, to date, considered an anthem for friendship across generations. Several celebrities and fans took to Twitter to condole the singer's tragic demise and remembered the iconic song as one of their personal favourites. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 1:35 AM IST
