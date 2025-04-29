Did you know Sunny Deol is BANNED from entering Pakistan? Here's why
Sunny Deol is creating a buzz at the box office with 'Gadar 2'. Did you know he's banned from entering Pakistan? It's not due to personal animosity, but rather his patriotic films. Let's explore 7 such movies...
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 01:51 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
1. Border (1997): Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film was based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala, a resounding defeat for Pakistan. Sunny Deol played Maha Vir Chakra awardee Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, the real-life hero. This film led to Sunny Deol's ban in Pakistan.
Image Credit : Social Media
2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): This film begins with the partition of India and evolves into a cross-border love story. Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakina (Ameesha Patel), stranded in India during partition. Tara goes to Pakistan to retrieve his love, causing havoc. This film was an all-time blockbuster.
Image Credit : Social Media
3. Indian (2001): Directed by N. Maharajan, Sunny Deol plays DCP Rajshekhar Azad, who eliminates criminals within the country and terrorists from across the border.
Image Credit : Social Media
5. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003): This film flopped at the box office, but Sunny Deol's roar resonated in Pakistan. Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny plays RAW agent Ajay Chakravarty on a mission to eliminate enemies of the nation.
Image Credit : Social Media
6. Jo Bole So Nihaal (2005): Directed by Rahul Rawail, Sunny Deol plays Nihal Singh, an honest Punjabi police constable who unknowingly encounters terrorist Romeo and is accused of treason. He then embarks on a mission to prove his innocence. The film flopped at the box office.
Image Credit : Social Media
7. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023): This all-time blockbuster, directed by Anil Sharma, is the sequel to the 2001 hit 'Gadar'. Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh, who goes to Pakistan to bring back his son and unleashes chaos.
