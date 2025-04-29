2 6

Image Credit : Social Media

2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): This film begins with the partition of India and evolves into a cross-border love story. Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakina (Ameesha Patel), stranded in India during partition. Tara goes to Pakistan to retrieve his love, causing havoc. This film was an all-time blockbuster.