Prabhas, known for his Pan-India blockbusters, once surprised fans with a special guest appearance in a Bollywood film. It wasn’t a Telugu movie—here’s an interesting story about who the lead hero was.
The Raja Saab Movie..
'The Raja Saab,' starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, was released on Jan 9. Despite mixed reviews, Prabhas's performance carried the film, which has earned over 200 crores.
Debut with Eeswar movie..
As the successor to senior actor Krishnam Raju, Prabhas debuted in Tollywood with 'Eeswar.' He gained recognition with his first film and later won over the masses with 'Chatrapathi'.
Pan-India status with Baahubali..
Prabhas achieved Pan-India status with Rajamouli's 'Baahubali.' Released in two parts, the film was a massive hit, bringing Prabhas nationwide fame. His films since are all Pan-India releases.
Guest Role..
Did you know Pan-India star Prabhas acted in a Bollywood film? Not as the hero, but in a guest role for just a few seconds, reportedly due to his relationship with the director.
Which movie is that..?
This movie was released before Baahubali. The Bollywood film Prabhas appeared in is 'Action Jackson.' He had a brief cameo. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, wasn't a hit, so many don't know.
