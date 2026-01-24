Audience turnout has remained poor, especially in the core Telugu market. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of just over 18 percent. Morning, afternoon, and evening shows stayed below 18 percent, while night shows performed slightly better but still weak at under 22 percent. The Hindi version has fared even worse, registering an overall occupancy of under 2 percent, with almost empty theatres across all time slots. Despite expectations of a fresh genre outing for Prabhas, the film has failed to draw consistent footfalls.