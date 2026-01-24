- Home
- The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas Film Nears End of Theatrical Run After Poor Run
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab is witnessing a sharp box office decline. With collections falling to just Rs 22 lakhs on Day 15 and weak second-week earnings
BOX OFFICE NUMBERS SHOW STEEP DECLINE
The Raja Saab has entered a worrying phase at the box office. On Day 15, the film collected only Rs 22 lakhs in India net, a significant fall from Rs 61 lakhs on Day 14. The total domestic net collection now stands at approximately Rs 143.03 crores. The second week has contributed only around Rs 12.56 crores, highlighting a drastic drop compared to its opening week. These figures indicate that the film has struggled to maintain momentum after its initial run, placing it on a fast track toward the end of its theatrical journey.
LOW OCCUPANCY ACROSS LANGUAGES
Audience turnout has remained poor, especially in the core Telugu market. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of just over 18 percent. Morning, afternoon, and evening shows stayed below 18 percent, while night shows performed slightly better but still weak at under 22 percent. The Hindi version has fared even worse, registering an overall occupancy of under 2 percent, with almost empty theatres across all time slots. Despite expectations of a fresh genre outing for Prabhas, the film has failed to draw consistent footfalls.
NEGATIVE REVIEWS IMPACT WORD OF MOUTH
Online audience reactions have leaned strongly toward disappointment. Viewers have criticized the storyline, direction, and editing, with many fans expressing that the film did not meet expectations. Several comments suggest that even loyal followers of Prabhas found the film underwhelming, further damaging word-of-mouth publicity. With mounting negative buzz and declining collections, The Raja Saab appears to be nearing the end of its theatrical run much sooner than anticipated.
