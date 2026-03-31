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Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Once Wanted to Date Rahul Gandhi Before Marrying Saif Ali Khan
An old interview of Kareena Kapoor has resurfaced online, revealing her surprising confession about wanting to date Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, adding that the wish remained unfulfilled and leaving fans curious today even now
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Image Credit : Instagram
Happily married to Saif
Kareena Kapoor attended Saif Ali Khan's first wedding as a young girl, where he reportedly called her 'daughter'. Years later, she became his second wife. Today, Kareena and Saif are happily married with two sons.
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The old video is back!
An old video of Kareena is making a huge buzz on social media again. In it, she expressed her wish to date Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was famously known as India's 'most eligible bachelor'.
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Why Rahul Gandhi?
In an interview, a reporter asked Kareena who she would want to date. She replied, 'Rahul Gandhi'. She explained that since her family—from her grandfather to her husband Saif Ali Khan—is from the film world, she was very curious about politics.
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A date to understand politics
Kareena said she chose Rahul Gandhi because he comes from a powerful political family. She felt that by dating him, she could understand the world of politics better. 'I want to know about him... I've seen his photos and I'd love to talk to him,' she had said.
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Wants to see him as PM
When CatchNews asked her about that old wish in a more recent interview, Kareena candidly admitted, 'My wish is still not fulfilled.' She added that she would love to host him at her home and would want to see him become the Prime Minister.
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Image Credit : instagram
Kareena's family life
Kareena Kapoor, now 45, married actor Saif Ali Khan, 55, in 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Saif first married actress Amrita Singh in 1991, and they divorced in 2004. He also has two children from his first marriage.
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