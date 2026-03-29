Kareena Kapoor Khan offered fans a glimpse into her March family vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh. She shared an Instagram recap featuring snowy landscapes, playful family moments, and indulgent treats, summing up her month.

Kareena Kapoor's March Recap: Snow, Snacks, and Family

Kicking off March on a snowy note and ending it with indulgent treats, Kareena Kapoor Khan offered fans a candid glimpse into her family getaway with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh.

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The actor shared a curated recap of her month on Instagram on Sunday, blending scenic moments with personal snapshots from the holiday. The post featured a series of photographs capturing the family enjoying a winter landscape, with Taimur and Jeh seen playing in the snow, while Kareena struck playful poses. Saif also appeared in a few relaxed frames, rounding out the intimate family album. Alongside the visuals, Kareena summed up her month with a lighthearted caption, "Started with snow, ended with snacks that's been March."

Beyond the picturesque outdoor moments, the actor's post also highlighted quieter details from the trip. Images of shopping outings, food indulgences, medicines packed for travel, and books she read during the vacation offered a well-rounded look at her time off from work.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor was last seen in 'Crew,' a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in 'The Buckingham Murders', a crime thriller released in September 2024, where she took on a more intense role.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. He is next slated to star in 'Haiwaan', directed by Priyadarshan. (ANI)