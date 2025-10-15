Aishwarya Rai shares her first Instagram post after Abhishek Bachchan's emotional Filmfare win while stunning at Paris Fashion Week 2025 in a black sherwani by Manish Malhotra, leaving fans in awe of her elegance and style

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her first Instagram post after her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, delivered an emotional speech at the 70th Filmfare Awards. Abhishek won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in I Want to Talk, sharing the honour with Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

During his acceptance, Abhishek became visibly emotional as he reflected on his 25-year journey in the film industry. He expressed gratitude toward Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya, acknowledging that their constant support and sacrifices had made his success possible.

Aishwarya Shines in Paris After Filmfare Night

Soon after Abhishek’s heartfelt moment, Aishwarya posted stunning pictures from her appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2025, where she walked the runway for L’Oréal in a striking black sherwani-style ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor paired her outfit with flared pants and minimal accessories, showcasing an elegant blend of strength and sophistication.

She kept her caption simple, tagging the designer with a sparkle, red heart, and folded hand emoji. Fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar commented “Queen,” while fans flooded the post with admiration for her regal look.

Abhishek’s Tribute to His Father Wins Hearts

The Filmfare evening was especially emotional for Abhishek, who not only received a major acting honour but also paid tribute to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 83rd birthday. He performed a medley of Amitabh’s most iconic songs, celebrating decades of his cinematic legacy.

The performance touched everyone present, particularly his mother, Jaya Bachchan, who grew emotional as Abhishek stepped off the stage to hold her hand, share a short dance, and kiss her forehead. The warm family moments, shared between Abhishek, Jaya, and Shweta Bachchan, added a touching note to the star-studded night.

However, fans noticed Aishwarya’s absence from the event, which led to speculation online — even as her Paris appearance kept her firmly in the spotlight.